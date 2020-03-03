Sydney commuter chaos as maintenance vehicle derails

Thousands of commuters are searching for alternative routes to work after a maintenance vehicle derailed at Circular Quay on Tuesday morning.

Transport NSW said the vehicle derailed between Circular Quay and Wynyard, forcing passengers to leave trains and platforms and find alternative routes including the Light Rail city network.

From early morning, commuters experienced major delays from western Sydney, the North Shore and to the airport on the T2 Inner West and Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport and South Line services with train timetables expected to be delayed for up to one hour.

The so-called “modified ute” was back on the tracks by 7.30am but the backlog of commuter traffic will most likely take hours to clear.

Sydney Trains boss Stewart Mills apologised for the delays, describing a string of recent disruptions as “unprecedented”, reported the ABC.

“We’ve had some really difficult, exceptional circumstances over the last month,” he said.

“Whether it’s exceptional record heat, to the storms, that is just unprecedented over the network.”

Commuters took to social media to vent their frustration as hundreds of services were cancelled, including the line to the airport, forcing passengers to miss flights.

Christopher Freeman wrote: “Why does Sydney Trains keep having incidents that require commuters to “make alternative arrangements”?

What? Should we all buy cars and drive everywhere? I rely on public transport”.

Another said: “I couldn’t do it this morning. I couldn’t get on that train knowing that I might be spending the next three hours trapped in a metal tube with hundreds of furious people”.