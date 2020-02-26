Former NSW Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos has parole revoked

Disgraced former NSW Labor MP and convicted sex offender Milton Orkopoulos is heading back to prison after authorities tore up his parole.

The 62-year-old was arrested earlier in February for failing to comply with his parole reporting obligations.

The State Parole Authority on Wednesday found Orkopoulos had breached two parole conditions, including a failure to comply with requirements of the Child Protection Register.

Orkopoulos spent 11-and-a-half years in jail after he was sentenced for 30 child sex, drug and child porn offences.

He was granted parole in December 2019 but has since been arrested twice for failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

The former minister was also arrested in January over two alleged breaches of parole, which related to a conversation he had with his granddaughter and an Instagram account set up in his name.

