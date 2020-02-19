A man is in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after he apparently had part of his leg ripped off in a machine at a poultry processing plant on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the Ingham’s turkey process factory at Tahmoor, south-west of Sydney, early on Wednesday, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

Paramedics helped to release the man’s leg from the machine.

He was treated at the scene for “a very serious leg injury” before being flown to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance special operations director Tim Fairservice said workplace incidents could be “extremely complex”.

“It goes without saying that you shouldn’t underestimate how dangerous it can be on a worksite, we need to look out for one another,” he said.

“These situations are disturbing for emergency services, fellow workers and, of course, the families. Emergency services work together under these tense conditions to do everything they can for the patient.”

A spokesman at the Ingham factory confirmed there had been an incident at the site on Wednesday morning but wasn’t able to disclose further details.

SafeWork NSW would visit the factory to investigate, a spokeswoman said later on Wednesday.

-with AAP