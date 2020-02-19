News State New South Wales Man has ‘leg ripped off’ at NSW workplace
Updated:

Man has ‘leg ripped off’ at NSW workplace

A man has reportedly had half his leg ripped off in an industrial accident at Tahmoor, south of Sydney. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

There are fears a man has lost half of his leg in a workplace incident south of Sydney.

Reports say the 35-year-old man had half his leg ripped off in a machine at Ralfe Street in Tahmoor about 8am on Wednesday, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

The man is still trapped in the machine at the site and a specialist medical team is arriving by helicopter.

A spokesman at the Ingham’s facility confirmed there was an incident at the site on Wednesday morning but wasn’t able to disclose further details.

-more to come

 

Trending Now

finland-ring
Ring lost in the United States turns up in Finland, 47 years later
Pick up in wages growth unlikely as consumers commit to paying off debt
Poppy Jennings
Married at First Sight bride Poppy’s ‘distress’ after trolling raises red flags for Nine
Testing times continue for evacuees, as Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantine fails US tourists
Can Jeff Bezos save us from climate catastrophe? Think again, say scientists
Private health insurance: How the industry is keeping itself down