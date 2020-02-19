There are fears a man has lost half of his leg in a workplace incident south of Sydney.

Reports say the 35-year-old man had half his leg ripped off in a machine at Ralfe Street in Tahmoor about 8am on Wednesday, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

The man is still trapped in the machine at the site and a specialist medical team is arriving by helicopter.

A spokesman at the Ingham’s facility confirmed there was an incident at the site on Wednesday morning but wasn’t able to disclose further details.

-more to come