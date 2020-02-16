A man has died and his wife has been left seriously injured after being swept off rocks by strong waves at Bondi Beach.

Emergency services were called to Mermaid Rocks by frantic onlookers about 5.30pm on Saturday. While the woman, 45, pulled herself out of the water, lifesavers brought the man back to shore.

He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 47.

The tragedy comes as Sydney and New South Wales prepare to cop another day of torrid weather, with the Bureau of Meteorology flagging the possibility of storms for the state.

Large & powerful swell from ex-cyclone #Uesi at Sydney’s #NorthernBeaches 📷 Lee Stevenson. While surfers seek out the ‘perfect’ wave, dangerous waves can put your safety at risk. So what causes them & how can you stay on top of wave conditions? Blog: https://t.co/9IyQkLXsiV pic.twitter.com/wYCmVcdrPj — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 14, 2020

While some alerts have been downgraded, the bureau says central and southern NSW coastal areas will experience offshore winds, which have caused havoc since ex-cyclone Uesi passed through to the south of the country.

A severe thunderstorm warning for the Southern Tablelands has been cancelled, but hazardous surf warnings remain in place along much of the NSW coastline, including Sydney.

Thunderstorm activity in #NSW has eased, but we'll likely see some re-development later today, particularly for areas west of the Divide and on the northern coast/ranges. Stay up to date with warnings at https://t.co/k5cPb3Txdj pic.twitter.com/kkNpzYicVw — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 15, 2020

Early on Sunday, the bureau warned of severe thunderstorms for Coffs Harbour. Minor flood warnings continue for Richmond, Wilsons River, Clarence, Bellingen, Orara, Gwydir, Paroo and Weir rivers as well as for the St Georges basin.

The strong surf conditions over the past week have dragged debris along state’s popular beaches, to the extent that heavy equipment was brought into Coogee Beach to remove masses of seaweed.

It’s been one week since record rainfalls pounded the state, and up to 6000 homes and businesses are still living in the dark with power yet to be restored.

The outages are hitting properties throughout Sydney and NSW Central Coast. Residents have resorted to buying expensive generators to get by, while businesses have not been able to open doors.

West Pymble man Hae Dong Choi has been keeping his three daughters’ phones charged with his car or with portable batteries his friends have kindly powered up.

“I can’t make food,” the father and private tutor told AAP.

“I have spent a lot of money and it’s very inconvenient to have cold showers.”

The question of compensation is now being put to power company Ausgrid, which has come under fire for its perceived “inaction” in reconnecting customers, and lack of communication with resolution timeframes.

According to the Ausgrid website, premises that have experienced a power outage for 12 hours or more in a metropolitan area or more than 18 hours in non-metropolitan area can make a claim for $80.

However, the site also says “Interruption to supply relating to severe weather events or emergency situations may be excluded”.

Mr Dong Choi says network provider Ausgrid wants receipts or photos for what was in his fridge before paying compensation.

“They asked for proof (but) it’s just common sense that whatever was in the fridge is gone,” he said on Saturday.

Ausgrid did not respond to questions about compensation, but did say about 5800 customers are still waiting for connection as of 10.15pm on Saturday.

“Ausgrid repair teams are in the field overnight restoring power to customers in storm-affected Sydney and the Central Coast,” an Ausgrid spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

“Some parts of the network have had to be rebuilt from the ground up with crews replacing snapped power poles and re-stringing hundreds of spans of powerlines.”

Power has been returned to 134,200 homes and businesses since last Sunday.

All repairs expected to be complete by the end of Sunday.

-with AAP