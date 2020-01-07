News State New South Wales Looting amid NSW fires ‘disgusting’: cops

A roadside sign in Conjalo makes it clear what the locals think of looting. Photo: AAP
Two people have been charged with seeking to break into houses amid elevated bushfire danger on the NSW south coast.

A 17-year-old boy was on Sunday allegedly stopped with a screwdriver and bandanna in Bangalee, while a 30-year-old man was on Monday allegedly stopped with a knife, jemmy bar, pliers and other objects in North Nowra.

Both were charged with possessing housebreaking implements, while the man was also charged with knife possession and other offences.

The boy will appear at a NSW children’s court on January 23, while the 30-year-old was granted bail to appear at Nowra Local Court on January 13.

A third man was allegedly stopped in his vehicle in Moruya on Monday and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.257, five times over the limit.

The 33-year-old was charged with high-range drink driving and trespassing on a Wamban property and will appear at Moruya Local Court on February 7.

NSW Police deputy commissioner Gary Worboys on Tuesday labelled looting a “disgusting” crime and said neither the police nor community would accept it.

Mr Worboys said both uniformed and plain-clothed police officers would in the coming weeks patrol bushfire-affected NSW regions.

“There’s no specific offence for looting but as we know, people’s homes are their castles and particularly in these times of devastation, it really does go against the grain of the Australian people and spirit,” Mr Worboys told reporters.

“People are looking for those simple items that they can convert to money.”

He said there had not yet been reports of livestock theft.

Two people have been charged with seeking to loot south NSW properties in fire-affected areas, while another has been charged with trespass and drink-driving. Photo: AAP

It follows the alleged break-and-enter of a house and theft of a Ford Falcon sedan from the evacuated town of Batlow on Friday.

NSW emergency services minister David Elliott said he’d seek to appeal any criminal sentences for looting he deemed inadequate.

“We don’t live in South Central LA or Syria. We don’t do this to each other. This is the south coast of NSW,” Mr Elliott told reporters.

“I want people to be able to rebuild this state without fear of criminal activity.”

-AAP

