Victoria declared a disaster zone as weekend weather threatens even worse fires

Victoria has declared a state of disaster and asked for the Prime Minister to send in the Australian Defence Force to set up safe zones including tents and emergency housing for hundreds of bushfire-affected evacuees.

Announcing unprecedented powers in an 11pm press conference, Premier Daniel Andrews urged thousands of tourists and residents to leave regions at risk ahead of catastrophic weather at the weekend.

“If you can leave, then you must leave. Your safety cannot be guaranteed,” Premier Dan Andrews said.

In a statement last night, the Premier said he was satisfied there is “an emergency that constitutes or is likely to constitute, a significant or widespread danger to life or property in nine shires across the state.

The shires include: East Gippsland, Mansfield, Wellington, Wangaratta, Towong, Alpine, Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, and Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts.

The decision to declare a state of disaster follows similar moves in NSW where tourists and residents are being urged to leave areas right along the south coast, from the Victorian border to Jervis Bay and the Snowy mountains.

Conditions will be worse than initially expected. The Victoria Government has declared a State of Disaster. This gives authorities the ability to compel/force evacuations and control/make use of a person's property.

The unprecedented powers in Victoria include taking possession and making use of any person’s property to respond to the disaster, controlling movement in and out of the disaster area, and compelling the evacuation of persons from the disaster area or any part of it.

It is the first time the Victorian Government has used these powers since they were added to the Emergency Management Act following the devastating Victorian Bushfires in 2009.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said the decision was taken after warnings that conditions would be far worse than first forecast.

“Are we going to be arresting people who don’t leave? No, we are not but this is dangerous situation and lives are at risk,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been abused and heckled in the bushfire ravaged village of Cobargo by angry residents who told him he should “be ashamed of himself” and he wasn’t welcome in their town.

The eruption of anger came as a mass exodus of terrified families fled fire danger across two states, clogging highways beneath skies black with smoke.

As NSW declared a seven-day state of emergency and a “leave now” order for towns reaching from Jervis Bay to the Victorian border, anger boiled over in one of the town’s hardest hit by the crisis.

One local woman, in tears, refused to shake his hand until the PM offered more support to volunteer rural firefighters before.

“I am only shaking your hand if you give more money to the RFS. So many people have lost their homes,” she said after Mr Morrison took her hand. .

Another man, who locals identified as a former mayor and National Party member, Bega Valley councillor Tony Allen, then put his arms around the woman to comfort her and said “shush” as the Prime Minister turned his back to talk to another man in the crowd.

"What about the people who are dead, Mr Prime Minister?"

She then shouted after the Prime Minister, “We need more help!.” as Mr Allen replied, “We know that.”

As the scene turned ugly, a group of men and women shouted at Mr Morrison, telling him he was “an idiot.”

“You won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy,” one resident yelled.

“Who votes Liberal around here? Nobody.You are out, son, you are out! Go on, piss off.”

As the abuse continued, the Prime Minister retreated to a white car as a local man yelled, “you’re not welcome” and “go back to Kirribilli.”

A woman holding a goat on a lead then complained the town wasn’t getting enough help.

“This is not fair. We are totally forgotten down here. Every single time this area gets a flood or a fire we get nothing,” she said.

As the Prime Minister’s car exits the town, residents cheered and yelled, “Ya scumbag!”.

Two local farmers, Patrick Salway and his 63-year-old father, Robert Salway, were discovered dead at their property near the town earlier this week after battling to save their home.

After Thursday’s confrontation, Mr Morrison was interviewed by an ABC reporter who said: “You have been welcomed in many parts, not so welcome at the show grounds. Some people felt you let them down.”

Dozens of other residents have lost their homes and businesses.

“In every circumstance, everyone understands that. I appreciate the welcome we received, Jenny and I but, at the same time, I understand the deep feelings,” Mr Morrison replied.

“There are dangerous days ahead and we understand that. That’s why we’ll do everything we can to ensure they have the support they need.”

It is understood that the bodies of the Salway men were found by Mr Salway’s wife, Renee, who is expecting the couple’s second child.

“I love you now, I love you still, I always have and I always will,” Renee Salway said on Tuesday night.

“I will see you again Patrick, my best friend. Hope you are up there ‘fixing things in the stars tonight’.”

Tourists continued to make their way back to Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne on Thursday as huge traffic jams clogged the coastal roads after authorities urged them to “get out” before Saturday’s catastrophic conditions.

“These will be dangerous conditions, the same or worse than New Year’s Eve,” the RFS said.

“If you are holidaying in the Shoalhaven region, particularly in the areas identified on the map, you need to leave before Saturday. Residents within this area should be aware and prepare for the worsening fire conditions on Saturday.”

The areas where tourists and residents are being urged to flee now include the Snowy Mountains, from Hyams Beach down to the far south coast near the Victorian border, and the town of Batlow which authorities have warned they cannot defend.

At Lakes Entrance in Victoria, the Country Fire Association had a blunt response when asked what towns were in danger, according to local journalist Tyson Whelan, who live tweeted the briefing.

I've been covering the #EastGippslandFires from sun up until sun down for the last 5 days now and I gather from authorities that the worst is yet to come. My family and I will be leaving Lakes Entrance in the coming hours.

“From Bairnsdale to Queensland, the whole eastern seaboard has either gone or is going to go,” the CFA spokesman said.

The Lakes Entrance police chief then told the crowd of 500 residents, “Get a bit of fuel, charge your phone. If you don’t live here, please consider leaving.

“I’ve already spoken to my family, they’re going West.

“I’m pretty sure I’ve made myself clear.”