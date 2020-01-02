News State New South Wales Honour guard heads emotional funeral for dead firefighter
Updated:

Honour guard heads emotional funeral for dead firefighter

geoffrey keaton firefighter funeral
NSW RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons with Geoffrey Keaton's young son Harvey. Photo: Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

A volunteer firefighter killed during the NSW bushfire crisis has been farewelled in an emotional funeral procession involving his fiancee and young son.

Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died on December 19 when his fire truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton, south-west of Sydney.

Mr Keaton was remembered at a funeral at Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury, in western Sydney, on Thursday morning.

Geoffrey Keaton (left) and Andrew O’Dwyer died fighting a fire south-west of Sydney in December.

Mr Keaton’s fiancee Jess Hayes and young son Harvey were part of a long procession of fire trucks that drove to the service to pay tribute to the dead volunteer firefighter.

An NSW Rural Fire Service guard of honour was also formed.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presented Harvey with Mr Keaton’s posthumously awarded Commissioner’s Commendation for Bravery and Service at the service.

Mr Keaton was part of the 68-strong Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade.

“An additional public memorial service is also currently being planned by NSW RFS in the coming weeks,” the brigade said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny were among those at the service to pay tribute to Mr Keaton.

Volunteer Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, was also killed in the crash. He will be remembered at a separate service next week.

-with AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Cabinet papers 1998-99: How the GST became unstoppable
Tasmanian treats: A local’s guide to the apple isle’s best new attractions
There is a test for Alzheimer’s. Do you dare to take it?
Kim Kardashian West Kanye West
Happy 2020: How stars celebrated New Year’s Eve
UK hits renewable energy milestone as royals announce new prize
‘Get out’: Tourist evacuations ahead of horror bushfire weekend on NSW south coast