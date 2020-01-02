News State New South Wales Fallen firefighter remembered at service

A memorial message for firefighters Andrew O'Dwyer and Geoffrey Keaton is seen on signage at the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Horsley Park, NSW. Photo: AAP
A volunteer firefighter killed during the NSW bushfire crisis has been farewelled in an emotional funeral procession involving his fiancee and young son.

Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died when his fire truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton.

Mr Keaton was remembered at a funeral at Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury on Thursday morning.

Fiancee Jess Hayes and young son Harvey were part of a long procession of fire trucks that drove to the service in tribute to Mr Keaton.

An RFS guard of honour was also formed.

Mr Keaton was part of the 68-strong Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade.

“An additional public memorial service is also currently being planned by NSWRFS in the coming weeks,” the brigade said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny were among those paying tribute to Mr Keaton.

Volunteer Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, was also killed in the crash and will be remembered at a separate service next week.

-AAP

