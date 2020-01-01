Tourists have been warned to “just get out” of the NSW south coast as experts predict a horror weekend of fires likely to also wreak destruction in the Snowy mountains.

The death toll this bushfire season has now climbed to 15 lives lost, with four confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. One person remains missing. More than 100 bushfires are burning and 1087 homes confirmed destroyed.

As HMAS Choules prepares to arrive in Victoria in the early hours of Thursday morning, to assist stranded tourists near Mallacoota in Victoria, the NSW rural fire service is bracing for catastrophic conditions on Saturday.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance pleaded with tourists to “just get out of here”.

“I think everybody needs to remember we’re in the middle of this emergency and we have to get through to a recovery phase,” he said.

“Yesterday morning the fire moved at a pace that no-one expected.

“We need everyone to listen to messages, though. People just have to leave. The tourists – just get out of here before the weekend.”