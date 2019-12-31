Three people are missing and feared dead on the NSW south coast after terrifying bushfires ripped through the region destroying homes and forcing thousands of holidaymakers to shelter on the beaches.

Tourists and residents huddled on Bateman’s Bay and Bermagui and other beach towns as choking smoke blanketed the region and some families huddled in swimming pools for safety.

In a day of devastation, the historic village of Cobargo was largely destroyed by fire with two people missing and unaccounted for in the town after fires raged in the town from 5.30 am in the morning.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons said there were reports of three people missing in the Cobargo and Belowra areas south of Batemans Bay.

“We are getting preliminary reports that there are three people unaccounted for and the potential for three fatalities as a result of these fires burning on the South Coast,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said

“Two people in Cobargo and another out at Belowra.”

Reports NSW Liberal minister Andrew Constance was unaccounted for were quickly dispelled after an ABC journalist made contact with the MP by phone.

As residents attempted to flee Cobargo in cars in the early hours, desperate rural fire service volunteers raised fears they were headed into the fire front as they reported the flames had crossed the highway and were impacting on houses in Charlotte Street.

But less than an hour later there were RFS reports of terrified residents in Quaama sheltering in the town’s fire station in the Bega Valley for protection from the “very intense” fires.

“We are defending life only at this stage,’’ an RFS volunteer warned, adding they would not be able to defend all homes in the township.

By 7am, the RFS was working to evacuate multiple children from a house on fire in the town as an RFS volunteer ordered an ambulance explaining “the kids have no shoes.” and were burning their feet on the road.

There had been grave concerns for animals held at Mogo Zoo on the NSW South Coast despite desperate attempts by staff to protect and evacuate animals.

Chad Staples, director of the small, privately owned zoo, says conditions have improved in the immediate area.

“Hell of a lot better than it was a couple of hours ago. We have still have a lot of spot fires. At least it isn’t like – it fell like Armageddon a few hours ago,” Mr Staples said.

“The zoo’s plan was always to defend the site, because we could make it safe here for all the animals. Thanks to the amazing team that just love these animals like their family, we were able to do so. It was amazing.”

“Right now, we feel that we’ve got a reprieve. Thankfully prayers were answered and the wind changed. Then we were able to get on top of it. Now we’re just very much in a state of readiness, I guess. We’re making sure that nothing flares up – or nothing comes from a different direction now that the wind’s changed.”

Eight fires were burning at an “emergency” level by lunchtime including the 226,000-hectare Currowan blaze on the NSW South Coast, the 31,000ha Clyde Mountain fire near Batemans Bay, the 26,000ha Green Valley fire east of Albury.

By 10 am the sky had turned black in the seaside town of Bermagui. Channel 7 journalist Nat Edwards, who was holidaying in the region posted images of cars packing the foreshore and residents evacuated to the surf club.

“Never seen anything like this. We are in Bermagui on the south coast … the whole town is taking shelter at the beach,’’ she said.

At times, exhausted fires begged for reinforcements but none were available as the fires raged down the entire NSW south coast from Bega in the south and beyond to Nowra in the north.

“There are no bloody trucks so we are buggered,’’ an exhausted volunteer broadcast over the RFS radio at 11 am.

By lunchtime, there were unconfirmed reports on RFS radio of up to 40 houses at risk in west Conjola and requests for reinforcements, as residents posted images of huge plumes of smoke in the town.

“Just save life only,” was the RFS radio reply.

“Standby and fight the fire with what you have. Stay safe and get out if you can,’’ another RFS volunteer was told later in the afternoon.