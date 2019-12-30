Extreme winds generated from a bushfire may have contributed to the death of a volunteer firefighter in NSW.

One firefighter died and two colleagues suffered burns after a truck crashed near Jingellic, 70 kilometres east of Albury near the New South Wales-Victoria border.

“It’s believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds associated with the fire,” the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Monday evening.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley fire at the time which has burned more than 2000 hectares and placing isolated properties under imminent threat on Monday.

The two injured firefighters would be treated in hospital.

A second vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter on board has been transported to hospital.

The RFS said its thoughts were with all the firefighter’s families, friends and fellow brigade members.

The volunteer is the third rural firefighter to die after the deaths of Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer 36 when a burning gumtree fell on their truck near Buxton, NSW.

The Green Valley fire – burning east of the Woomargama National Park – crossed the Murray River on Monday.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for the Victorian town of Walwa, Mount Alfred and Cudgewa.

Relief centres have been established in Tallangatta and Corryong.

The fire is expected to spread quickly on Tuesday under strong winds and expected high temperatures.

-with AAP