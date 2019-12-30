A volunteer firefighter is dead and three others have been injured after two more truck rollovers in terrifying conditions and extreme winds in country New South Wales.

The Rural Fire Service confirmed the tragic news just after 7pm on Monday. The survivors were transported to hospital for treatment.

“A volunteer firefighter has died this evening near Jingellic. A further two firefighters have suffered burns,’’ an RFS spokesman said.

“The firefighters were working on the Green Valley fire, about 70km east of Albury. It’s believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds.”

“A second vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter on board has been transported to hospital.

“The service’s thoughts are with all the firefighter’s families, friends and fellow brigade members.”

News outlet 10 Daily reported an RFS spokesperson said the firefighter was believed to have been a member of a local brigade, and that their family had been notified.

The spokesperson further said it looked like “a tornado” had hit the truck.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was overseas when two firefighters were killed before Christmas, tweeted about the latest death, saying he was “devastated at the terrible news of the loss of another volunteer firefighter”.

The death is likely to reignite the debate over pay and workers’ compensation for volunteer firefighters who only recently were awarded up to $300 a day to risk their lives if they are called out for more than 10 days in the fire season.

RFS members in NSW do have access to workers’ compensation.

The latest incident occurred near the NSW-Victorian border, as crews continue to desperately fight out-of-control bushfires.

“Just heartbreaking. A brave firefighter has lost their life protecting the community east of Albury. Words fail at times like this,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian tweeted.

The tragedy follows the deaths of Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, from the Horsley Park brigade, who died when their fire truck rolled when a tree fell in front of the vehicle.

Both men were new fathers – with two 19-month-old babies born just days apart left without their dads. A fund has been set up to donate to the families.

Tourists on South Coast warned too late too leave

As the tragedy unfolded, the NSW Rural Fire Service warned holidaymakers in the Eurobodalla region, including the popular beach holiday spots of Broulee, that they may be trapped by road closures if they stay in the region.

“Visitors who choose to remain may not be able to leave until any fire-impacted areas can be made safe,” an RFS spokesperson warned on Monday night.

“If you need to leave, leaving now is the safest option.”

Ash is falling from an orange sky in Bermagui pic.twitter.com/VKx1XbvaVW — Claire Wheaton (@claireawheaton) December 30, 2019

Tourists are being advised to delay trips to the far south coast after a fast-moving bushfire to the north of Bemboka forced the closure of the Snowy Mountains Highway between the Monara Highway and Princes Highway, one of the last remaining routes into the region.

The Currowan fire is still burning amid fears it will jump the Shoalhaven River into the Kangaroo Valley in coming weeks.