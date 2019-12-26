A crash occurs along Sydney’s roads, details aren’t exchanged and one of the parties decides he’s not going to be taken for a ride.

And then he is.

A man who grabbed a ute’s bull bar after his car was involved in a minor collision was allegedly carried for three kilometres through the city’s streets while hanging on to it.

Police allege the 37-year-old man’s Toyota Camry had been involved in a crash with a Toyota Landcruiser utility at Homebush just before noon on Christmas Day.

He approached the ute and grabbed hold of the front bull bar before it drove off.

The man was carried about three kilometres before the ute slowed down at Greenacre and he leapt off, police say.

A man has been arrested after allegedly dragging another man on the bullbar of his car for more than THREE KILOMETRES in Sydney. #9News pic.twitter.com/f4Epzd3qts — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 25, 2019

The alleged incident was reported to police and on Thursday morning a 45-year-old Liberty Grove man was arrested.

He has been charged with causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, negligent driving, driving recklessly/furiously in a dangerous speed/manner and not giving particulars to another driver.

The 45-year-old has been granted strict bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Burwood Local Court in January.

-with AAP