Emergency services are at the scene of a neighbourhood dispute in Sydney’s south-west, where two people have reportedly died from stabbing wounds.

NSW Police say they attended a apartment block in Huntley Street, Cartwright about 4pm on Tuesday, when they found three people – two men and a woman – suffering serious injuries.

One man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene but could not be saved.

The woman was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition but has died a short time later.

NSW Police said officers are still trying to piece together how he was killed.

“Further information will be provided once it becomes available,” a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

ABC reports a second man was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station for questioning.

Superintendent Adam White of Liverpool City Police Command said the officers had declared a crime scene.

“It appears a male and a female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and, as a result of that, a scuffle has broken out,” he said.

“Unfortunately it has resulted in two people being seriously injured and passing away from those injuries.”

Superintendent White said several items were taken from the scene.

“It appears to be a specific attack. It’s not random,” he said.

He said police were still on the scene and trying to piece together what has happened, and were unable at this stage to comment on reports an axe had been involved in the killings.

-with AAP, ABC