A man has had both of his feet severed after falling in front of a moving train at Sydney’s Town Hall station.

It is understood the incident occurred around 12:10pm, with emergency services responding to the scene, according to reports.

The man, aged 60, slipped onto the track just seconds before a train arrived at the station, desperately trying to crawl out in time.

But he was unable to move his feet from the path of the train.

Emergency crews attended the incident, which created delays at the busy CBD station.

Due to a person injured by a train at Town Hall, #NorthShoreLine services towards the city will not stop at Town Hall. Please change at Central to catch a service towards Wynyard to complete your journey, or alight at Wynyard and catch a bus or light rail service. pic.twitter.com/sPYt6bSyTI — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) December 17, 2019

The man was rushed to hospital for treatment and is understood to be at risk of losing both feet.

“A 60-year-old Chinese national has suffered significant injuries to both feet after falling from Platform 1 at Town Hall Railway Station today,” a police spokesperson said.

“Emergency services were called to the station about 12.10pm (Tuesday 17 December 2019), after reports a man had fallen onto the tracks.

“He was unable to avoid a train that was approaching the platform and he suffered significant injuries to both feet. He was taken by ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.”

The person has been safely removed from the rail corridor and is being taken care of by emergency crew. Flow-on delays will impact some services. Please listen out for announcements and use real-time apps for latest train information. pic.twitter.com/UCcMyxCnby — T2 Sydney Trains (@T2SydneyTrains) December 17, 2019

There were delays throughout the afternoon as crews investigated the incident.

Trains were forced to diverted around Town Hall, and passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.