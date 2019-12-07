Alleged abductor charged after NSW woman leaps from moving car

A woman abducted from a roadside toilet block in the Hunter Valley leapt from her alleged abductor’s moving car, NSW police said.

The 25-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was allegedly strangled until she lost consciousness after being snatched at the Singleton toilet block about 5pm on Monday, November 18.

The 29-year-old man, who was known to the woman, allegedly assaulted her and threatened her with a hammer before driving to a nearby fast food restaurant, NSW Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The woman jumped from the moving vehicle and restaurant staff contacted police.

Following an investigation, officers arrested the man in Newcastle on Saturday morning and charged him with offences including stalking and intimidation, intentionally choking a person without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He’s been refused bail ahead of an expected appearance at Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.

-with AAP