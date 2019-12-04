Manhunt underway after Sootie the dog has front teeth kicked out

Police are looking for a man who kicked a dog in its face, knocking out the pet’s front row of teeth, after a row with a woman in Sydney last night.

A woman was walking her dog, named Sootie, with another of her pet pups, named Timmy, about 10pm.

She stopped with the dogs to rest on a bench on the corner of Argyle and Kent Streets when a man walking a dog approached.

The man’s dog became aggravated by Sootie and Timmy, and began growling and barking at the pair.

Sootie growled in retaliation and the man kicked the dog in the face, knocking Sootie’s teeth out.

Sootie’s owner yelled at the man, who then took her phone and threw it to the ground, stomping on it before departing the scene.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Police describe him as a white greying male in his 60s, about 170cm tall.

-ABC