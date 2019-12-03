Emergency warnings as Sydney ringed by bushfires

Emergency warnings have been issued for out-of-control bushfires near Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast and in western Sydney.

Sydney was ringed by bushfires on Tuesday afternoon causing heavy smoke to settle in the city basin.

A total of 116 bush and grass fires are burning across NSW with 56 uncontained and more than 2000 firefighters in the field being supported by aircraft.

Sky is starting to darken as a result of smoke from the nearby fires in Cranebrook and Londonderry. Hope the fire services can get the situation under control soon! #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/DAfMngQuuC — Lucia (@lfsleigh) December 3, 2019

An emergency warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon for a bushfire in Cranebrook in western Sydney and the Rural Fire Service warned residents in the area of Smeeton Riad, Londonderry and Cranebrook to protect themselves from the heat of the fire and seek shelter if the fire front moves in.

“The fire is burning in an easterly direction,” the RFS said shortly before 4pm.

“Firefighters and aircraft are working to slow the fire and protect homes.”

Watch and Act – Smeeton Road, Cranebrook (Penrith LGA)

The immediate threat to properties has eased. Firefighters and aircraft are working to slow the fire and protect homes. If you are in the area of Smeeton Road at Londonderry & Cranebrook, you are at risk. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/wAc5Txo7WT — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 3, 2019

Firefighters on the South Coast have also been working to save homes with a fresh emergency warning issued on Tuesday afternoon for an out-of-control fire at Currowan burning between Batemans Bay and Ulladulla.

The 29,000-hectare bushfire is being pushed east and northeast towards the coastal communities of Termeil, Bawley Point and Pebbly Beach.

The RFS warned residents in the Termeil and Flat Rock area that it was too late to leave.

“Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire,” the agency said in a statement.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons earlier on Tuesday confirmed properties west of Kioloa had been damaged and destroyed. Authorities are assessing the extent of the losses.