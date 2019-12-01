Massive drug cocktail claims life of music festival reveller

A man has died from a suspected drug overdose at a southern New South Wales music festival.

Police said the 24-year-old was taken to the medical tent early this morning at the Strawberry Fields festival in the Riverina.

Medical staff were told he had taken multiple substances including GHB, MDMA and cocaine.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 2:02am. Officers from the Murray River Police District are investigating.

Meanwhile, four people have been charged with supplying drugs at the Festival X music event yesterday at Sydney Showground.

Police said they reached 137 drug detections over the 10-hour festival which was attended by more than 44,000 revellers.

And as part of a NSW Government trial, 13 people were issued with on-the-spot fines for drug infringement, a move supported by police for dealing with recreational users at festivals.

The fines, known as criminal infringement notices which carry penalties of up to $400, are a discretionary power and aimed at avoiding court attendances.

Neither of the festivals are on the NSW Government’s “high-risk” list which carries tighter licensing restrictions.

This latest death follows huge scrutiny of NSW music festivals this year on the back of a coronial inquest after six people died at events over two summers.

Deputy NSW coroner Harriet Grahame has recommended the use of pill-testing, the decriminalisation of personal drug use and banning sniffer dogs at festivals.

The Berejiklian Government has steadfastly voiced its opposition to pill testing, which the Premier said sent the “wrong message”.

-ABC