Baird Government relaxes lockout laws
Sydney residents protest the controversial lockout laws in 2016. Photo: Getty
Sydney’s lockout laws will be no more from January 14.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement in Sydney on Thursday that the controversial laws, enacted in 2014, would be wound back everywhere in the city except the Kings Cross precinct.

A parliamentary report by the Joint Select Committee on Sydney’s Night-time Economy in September advised the coalition government to lift the laws in the CBD, saying they cost NSW $16 billion a year.

Ms Berejiklian said 3.30am last drinks would remain in place, while the government has pledged to review the changes in 12 months.

Ms Berejiklian had pledged to take action on lockout laws by the end of 2019.

-AAP

