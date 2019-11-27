A woman has been found dead in the freezer of an apartment on Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

Police are treating her death as suspicious.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was discovered in Pymble on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

The homicide squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, including the possibility that her husband has fled to China with their two children.

Officers are also investigating if the man may already be in custody in China.

Emergency services forced entry into the apartment on Wednesday morning after concerns were raised for the woman’s welfare.

Neighbour Farrah Mahdavi said the incident was: “Shocking, unbelievable … because this is one of the best suburbs we’ve ever lived in.”

“I’m so sorry for the family and for the children.

“We are living in the 21st century, we’re meant to be living a safer life.”

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Forensic officers have collected evidence and will determine how long the body was in the freezer for before being discovered.

The apartment she was found in is part of a large unit complex on Bobbin Head Road in the leafy suburb.

–ABC