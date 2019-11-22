News State New South Wales Former Labor minister Eddie Obeid granted parole after three years behind bars
Updated:

Former Labor minister Eddie Obeid granted parole after three years behind bars

Eddie Obeid parole
Eddie Obeid in 2014. He was jailed in December 2016.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

The NSW State Parole Authority (SPA) has granted parole to disgraced former NSW Labor minister Eddie Obeid after a private meeting.

The decision means Obeid, 76, could be released from prison as early as December 14.

He was in 2016 convicted of misconduct in public office and jailed for five years, with a minimum non-parole period of three years.

Obeid’s conviction came after he failed to disclose his family’s business interests in cafe leases at Sydney’s Circular Quay.

Obeid was also lobbying a senior bureaucrat about the rights of waterfront retailers in 2007 when he was a member of the NSW Upper House.

He served as a NSW MLC from 1991 to 2011.

He was Minister for Fisheries and the Minister for Mineral Resources before retiring in early 2011 due to family reasons.

Prosecutors decided to act following a 2014 investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) into Obeid’s secret stake in cafes through his brother-in-law.

The ICAC found Obeid acted corruptly and “misused his position as an MP” by encouraging the leases not be put to competitive tender.

In a statement, the SPA said Obeid had “demonstrated satisfactory prison performance”.

The SPA also took into account Obeid’s age and the fact it was his first incarceration.

Obeid’s parole conditions stipulate he must not “engage in any activity paid or unpaid involving the control of money or assets of other people or organisations”.

He is also required to alert a community corrections officer if he changes his address, contact details or employment during his parole.

Obeid is not permitted to leave the state or country without permission from the authorities.

-ABC

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Heatwave
Government urged to act on deaths caused by weak energy standards in homes
On red-hot days, police try to track arsonists – but firebugs still strike
Swear words
Do you swear as much as the average Australian?
Infrastructure.
Infrastructure assets driving industry fund outperformance: IOOF chief
Israeli Prime Minister alleges attempted ‘coup’ after being formally indicted on corruption charges
brian hartzer
Can Westpac’s Brian Hartzer survive the human consequences of money laundering?