A fourth person has been confirmed dead in bushfires that have ravaged NSW for a week after his body was found north-west of Kempsey in the state’s mid-north coast.

The man’s body was found in bushland on the southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin shortly before midnight on Wednesday. He is yet to be identified but is believed to be a 58-year-old who lived nearby.

The man, who lived in a shed, had not been seen since Friday.

His death comes after the deaths of Julie Fletcher, who died in Johns River on Saturday, and Vivian Chaplain and George Nole of Wytaliba.

The discovery came as fatigued firefighters continue to focus on the bushfire crisis in NSW’s rural north.

About 60 fires were burning across NSW on Thursday morning, with 27 uncontained and eight at “watch and act” level.

A total fire ban declared for NSW earlier this week has lapsed. But the state of emergency declared by Premier Gladys Berijiklian earlier in the week remains in place.

Rural Fire Service NSW Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said battling the blazes had not become any easier since Tuesday’s catastrophic fire warning day.

“Even in these pretty benign conditions we’re seeing quite a lot of aggressive fire behaviour simply because it’s so dry,” Mr Rogers told the Seven Network.

“Conditions starting to warm up tomorrow, into the weekend and then heating up early next week, a return to more gusty conditions. We’re in for the long haul.”

The RFS has confirmed at least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed on Tuesday.

Mr Rogers said fires in the mid-north coast areas such as Taree, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Coffs Harbour were proving hard to control, as was a blaze near Lithgow in the Blue Mountains.

More than 1000 firefighters remain in the field to protect properties and establish containment lines ahead of worsening conditions later this week.

About 55 schools will remain closed in NSW.

The Insurance Council of Australia on Wednesday said insurers had received 450 claim applications, with initial losses totalling $50 million.

Across the border in Queensland, residents of two northern towns near Gympie and Bundaberg have been told to leave as bushfires in the areas worsen.

The alerts were issued for Black Snake, in the Gympie region and Woodgate, south of Bundaberg early on Thursday morning.

Fire conditions in both areas deteriorated overnight and were not expected to improve in the near term, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

More than 70 fires are burning across Queensland.

While authorities keep a close eye on Woodgate, Black Snake and Noosa North Shore on Thursday, firefighters will make the most of a brief respite in the weather to strengthen containment lines.

QFES assistant commissioner Tony Johnstone said more than a dozen aircraft were being readied to bring several fires under control while moist coastal winds bring a short-lived relief on Thursday.

That relief won’t last long, with forecasters expecting westerly winds to dominate conditions on Friday as the fire threat intensifies.

The weather bureau warns the westerlies will push extremely dry air back towards the coastal fringe.

“We would expect to see the maximum temperature quickly return to four-to-eight degrees above the November average on Friday and into the weekend,” a spokeswoman said.

“When we combine that with the dry air, we expect to see elevated fire dangers once again as we head toward the weekend.”

There are also fires between Brisbane and the NSW border, including in the Scenic Rim west of the Gold Coast, and a blaze in Cobraball near Yeppoon in central Queensland, where 14 homes have been destroyed.

In Western Australia, a bushfire warning has been issued for residents in the greater Geraldton area.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing,the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said early on Thursday.

The alert affects the northern part of Glenfield and southern part of Drummond Cove in Geraldton.

Authorities said the fire was contained but not controlled, with the danger of burning embers.

-with AAP