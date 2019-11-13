Fire authorities have warned the worst is yet to come after Sydney was saved from a catastrophic crisis on Tuesday in the most extreme bushfire conditions ever faced.

Major devastation was avoided as firefighters and airbombers co-ordinated swiftly to smother emerging blazes across NSW and prevent the loss of many more homes and lives.

But the worst may not be over, with the focus shifting on Wednesday to Queensland and warnings of a hot and windy summer that could impact the east coast for weeks and months.

About 50 properties were destroyed or damaged across NSW on Tuesday, adding to about 140 properties consumed by flames in NSW and Queensland since Friday, according to early estimates.

Exhausted firefighters were faced with 300 new fires on Tuesday alone, battling blazes well into the night, as Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra-Shoalhaven endured a “catastrophic” fire danger, and an overnight wind change threatened to fan potentially deadly bushfires in a new direction.

A record firefront devoured more than a million hectares of land, blanketing Sydney in smoke and coming dangerously close to the urban fringes.

A sudden blaze at Turramurra on Sydney’s upper north shore briefly burned at emergency level before a plane was quickly diverted and doused the area in pink retardant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the thousands of prepared firefighters and volunteers who used technology, intelligence and information sharing to co-ordinate counterattacks from Sydney to the mid-north NSW coast.

As of 7.30AM NSW time, 73 fires were burning across the state, 37 yet to be contained, with none at ’emergency warning’. About 150 schools in NSW were to remain closed on Wednesday.

The Sunshine State is on Wednesday bracing for its most extreme conditions to date, with evacuations of the luxury Spicers Peak Lodge resort west of Brisbane at 4AM (Qld time).

Queensland’s fire threat is set to intensify as a front brings a wind change and increased temperatures, with firefighters hoping containment lines will hold as they battle more than 60 blazes across the state.

Conditions in NSW are expected to ease on Wednesday, but RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said a weekend forecast for severe weather and another burst of hot air next week meant “we simply aren’t going to get the upper hand on all of these fires”.

NSW remains in a state of emergency with total fire bans in place and Mr Fitzsimmons warned the challenge ahead remained “enormous”.

“All these fires … are still subject to the influence of this strong southerly change that’s moving across the fireground which will impact and influence fire behaviour, create volatile and potentially dangerous circumstances,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

“The enormity of the task to bring these fires properly under control, to consolidate them, to get around them and mop them up is enormous.”

There were no people missing as of Tuesday night, he said.

The bushfires, which hit hard on Friday, have claimed three lives and destroyed at least 150 homes so far.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday morning said she was “hugely relieved” after no more lives were lost and praised the “amazing volunteers and emergency service personnel” who “withstood the catastrophic conditions”.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the result was “a dividend paid by the great preparation” of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Bushfire expert Ross Bradstock told the ABC the east coast was locked into a dangerous weather pattern that boded for a summer of flames.

“It ain’t over, it’s as simple as that,” said Mr Bradstock, the director of the Centre for Environmental Risk Management of Bushfires at the University of Wollongong.

“It looks like we’re locked in this pattern at the moment of no rain and one or two major cold fronts a week.”

These cold fronts bring hot, gusty conditions in front of them, increasing the risk of fires.

Qld braces for extreme conditions

A luxury resort and a prison have been evacuated ahead of scorching temperatures and high winds expected to fan more than 60 fires burning across Queensland.

A large swathe of the state’s south faces severe fire danger on Wednesday, including the drought-stricken Darling Downs and Granite Belt, the Wide Bay and Burnett region, and the Southeast Coast taking in Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

Major fires are burning west of Brisbane, including at Maryvale on the Southern Downs where the five-star Spicers Peak Lodge has been emptied as a fire approaches.

A ‘leave now’ warning was issued for the lodge before 4am, with police doorknocking the property to get staff out, with no guests staying there overnight.

On Tuesday, inmates from the low-security Palen Creek Correctional Centre, about 100km southeast of the lodge, had to be moved to another prison.

Prepare to leave warnings are in place for many other blazes, but so far no other people have been ordered to flee.

The Cobraball fire near Yeppoon in central Queensland continues to burn out of control, and authorities will be watching that closely after it destroyed 11 houses in recent days.

Large fires in the Scenic Rim region, some of which have been burning west of the Gold Coast since September, are also being closely monitored.

Weather conditions will leave about 1000 firefighters with a difficult job on Wednesday, with winds to swing from northerly to south, southwesterly later in the morning.

Strong gusts are expected to accompany the wind change, and temperatures near some fire grounds are expected to hit six to eight degrees above average.

A fire left only shells in its wake at Cooroibah, on the Sunshine Coast, Qld. Photo:AAPFresh crews have arrived from interstate and New Zealand to give exhausted local crews a break after five days battling blazes.

Fire authorities are comfortable with the resources Queensland has to deal with the day that lies ahead, including 40 aircraft.

But they say containment lines around major blazes will be tested with the wind change.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queenslanders must comply if authorities tell them to get out.

“Your safety is paramount,” she said on Tuesday.

Health officials have warned vulnerable people to stay indoors with air quality expected to plunge again on Wednesday as smoke from the Queensland and NSW fires spreads.

-with AAP