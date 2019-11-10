Russian murder suspect found dead in Sydney park

The body of a man found in a park in Sydney’s south is believed to be that of a Russian construction worker wanted over a fatal building site stabbing.

Vladimir Kondakov hitched a lift to Rockdale after 76-year-old property developer Albert Metledge was killed and his son, Antony, 33, was wounded in the double stabbing at St Peters, in Sydney’s inner west, on Wednesday.

Police had appealed to Kondakov, 49, to hand himself in.

A man’s body was found before 8.30am on Sunday in a park off Apsley Place in Taren Point.

He was declared dead, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP on Sunday.

While he is yet to be formally identified, multiple media outlets report the man is believed to be Kondakov.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Chief Inspector Michael Merrett on Thursday told reporters the father and son were stabbed in a “violent and unprovoked” attack.

Kondakos had been an employee of the company “for some time” and there were no previous issues, he said.

-AAP