An emergency bushfire warning has been issued in the state’s mid-north as firefighters battle hot conditions and strong winds.

An “emergency” warning was issued for the out-of-control-blaze at Stockyard Flat, inland from Port Macquarie, on Thursday afternoon.

Less serious “watch and act” alerts have been issued for fires at Bills Crossing Crowdy, just east of Taree, and Gulf Road in Torrington, north of Inverell.

The fire at Stockyard Flat is currently burning across 1070 hectares with residents in the area of Blomfield Road encouraged to seek shelter and protect themselves from the fire’s heat.

The blaze is moving east towards Warnes River.

The Bills Crossing Crowdy fire – which had been at emergency level earlier on Thursday – is being controlled.

“The immediate threat to homes has eased,” the RFS said at 4pm.

“Bakers Road, Crowdy Bay Road and other local roads are closed.”

The Torrington fire remains out of control and has burned through more than 7800 hectares.

The RFS says “smoke and embers may affect people in the area of Mole River”.

Seven total fire bans are in place for Thursday and emergency services have warned people to take care, with a forecast high of 37C in Grafton.

Some 66 fires are burning across NSW, with 19 uncontained.

The RFS said strong westerly winds are blowing dust across much of the state’s northeast, and the Central Coast and Newcastle areas are likely to endure hazy conditions over the coming days.

“These strong winds are driving up fire dangers. Important today to stay up to date, review your bush fire survival plan and know what you will do if threatened by fire,” the RFS said on Twitter.

Total fire bans are in place in the far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney, New England, northern slopes and northwestern regions.

There is also a very high fire danger rating in Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Monaro Alpine, southern ranges and central ranges.

The warm, dry and windy conditions are expected to continue into Friday.

