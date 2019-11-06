Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were struck and killed by a school bus in the NSW Hunter region.

Emergency services were called to the Adamstown scene after the 35-year-old pedestrian was struck about 3.30pm on Tuesday at the intersection of Brunker and Mandalong Roads.

Paramedics were unable to save her and the woman died at the scene. Her dog was also found dead.

The bus also struck five vehicles parked on Brunker Road after striking the woman. The driver was not injured and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory tests.

At the time of the crash the bus was carrying 16 students from a nearby school; none of the students were hurt.

Crash investigators continue inquiries into fatal crash – Adamstownhttps://t.co/FkL1RkscwK — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) November 5, 2019

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joel De Zuna said it was a traumatic scene.

“Paramedics did absolutely everything they could to try and save the woman but there was nothing further they could do,” he said.

“We did assess quite a few children at the scene and understandably, they are extremely distressed.”

