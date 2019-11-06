Manhunt underway after construction site leaves on dead, another critical

Police are still hunting for a Russian national over the fatal stabbing of a Sydney property developer and the wounding of his son at an inner-city construction site.

A 76-year-old man died and a 33-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the stabbing at St Peters on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have warned the public not to approach the assailant, identified as Vladimir Kondakov, if they see him but to instead call triple zero.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area near the intersection of Short Street and the Princes Highway.

The two victims are property developer Albert Metledge and his son Antony.

Mr Metledge senior was described as an “accomplished and well-respected man” in a tribute posted on social media.

His nephew Brian Metledge said the family was shocked by what happened.

“RIP Uncle Albert. The family is in shock and unable to talk or see anyone at the moment. We thank everyone but request privacy at this moment. Please let family and friends know,” he wrote on Facebook.

NSW Police are searching for a 49-year-old construction worker who fled the scene and is believed to have hitched a ride to Rockdale.

Inspector Chad Deegenaars said the three men knew each other and were linked to the construction site.

“Our investigators are finding out what the disagreement was. What the motive was, we don’t know,” Inspector Deegenaars said.

“It doesn’t appear to be a random attack.”

Kondakov was described as caucasian, 180 centimetres tall with a shaved head. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and pants and work boots.

Police have warned the public not to approach him.

-with AAP