News State New South Wales Manhunt underway after construction site leaves on dead, another critical
Updated:

Manhunt underway after construction site leaves on dead, another critical

sydney stabbing
Police are searching for a man wearing hi-vis workwear. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A manhunt is underway after a stabbing at a construction site in Sydney’s inner west left one man dead and another fighting for life.

A large-scale search is underway for a third man who fled the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the construction site on the Princes Highway in St Peters about 1pm.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, one of the men died at the scene. The other man was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers were told a third man had fled the construction site. The trio knew each other.

The suspected assailent is described as being Caucasian, 180-centimetres tall and with a shaved head. He was wearing a high-vis yellow shirt, long blue work pants and brown work boots.

Police have warned the public not to approach the man if they see him but to instead call triple zero.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area near the intersection of Short Street and the Princes Highway.

Video from the scene, posted to Twitter, shows a number of men in hi-vis clothing standing in an area roped off by crime-scene tape.

Around 3pm a distressed woman was seen running up toward the construction site, asking: “Is he dead?”

She was then taken out-of-sight by police where she could be heard crying and wailing.

Sydneysiders are being urged to stay away from the intersection of Short Street and the Princes Highway.

Video from the scene, posted to Twitter, shows a number of men in hi-vis clothing standing in an area roped off by crime-scene tape.

A picture, posted to messaging app Snapchat, claims to show one of the stabbed men lying on his side at the construction site as his co-workers administer first aid.

-with AAP

Trending Now

A blue map of Australia superimposed over wads of money.
Australian business not worried about trade war, says HSBC
Lonely hearts at greater risk of dying from heart disease, study shows
Here’s why Microsoft Japan has meetings in its crosshairs
Nup to the Cup: Is this the race that divides the nation?
Usain Bolt
The Birdcage at Melbourne Cup: Flemington’s fabled canary may be running out of oxygen
french-red-wine-space-station
French tipple sent into outer space to study ageing process