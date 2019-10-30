News State New South Wales Truck crash, fire closes M1 near Sydney
A fiery crash involving four trucks has closed the M1 north of Sydney and five men have been taken to hospital. Photo: ABC
Five men have been taken to hospital and a major clean-up operation is underway after a B-double crashed into three other trucks and burst into flames on the NSW Central Coast.

“There were trucks on fire and wreckage everywhere,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Rob Ryan said after the crash on the M1 at Warnervale on Wednesday morning.

“These people are extremely lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries. This had the potential to be much worse,” he said.

Police say the B-double ran into the back of a stationary roadworks truck and pushed it into two other roadworks trucks.

The fire spread from the B-double to the other trucks.

The driver of the B-double was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury and to undergo mandatory testing.

Four road workers were also taken to hospital and treated for shock.

The M1 was closed after the crash. One northbound lane remained closed late into the morning as the clean-up went on.

Police have called for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

The Transport Management Centre said traffic was heavy on the motorway, and drivers were urged to allow extra travel time.

