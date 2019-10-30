Authorities are warning Sydneysiders with asthma and other breathing conditions to avoid outdoor exercise on Wednesday as smoke haze from the state’s fires blankets parts of the city.

There were 71 fires burning across NSW on Wednesday morning, 30 of them yet to be contained. Back-burning is also underway on the outskirts of Sydney, contributing to poor air quality.

By 8am Wednesday, air quality in the Hunter Valley was described as hazardous by Environment NSW, and very poor on the north-west slopes and in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Authorities were warning of a very high fire danger for most of the state’s south-east.

A fire burning in the area of Lake Innes and Lake Cathie, south of Port Macquarie, had scorched 1700 hectares by Wednesday morning and was continuing to spread.

It is also feared that hundreds of koalas might have died in the Port Macquarie, which has also burned through an important breeding ground for the animals.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital president Sue Ashton said the loss was a “tragedy”.

She said hospital rescuers would be unable to search for any surviving koalas until Thursday or Friday. But she already feared the worst, as koalas were “terrible” at coping in a bushfire scenario.

“What generally happens in a fire is the koala climbs right up to the top of the tree and curls into a little ball,” she said.

“Often the flames will just go over the top and singe the outside, but with really intense fires it can burn them alive.”

The view looking back towards Port Macquarie from Rainbow Beach, Bonny Hills is terrifying! @portmacnews pic.twitter.com/Eqyx6ytV02 — Laura Telford (@telfordlaura) October 29, 2019

The blaze, which has been burning for several days, broke containment lines earlier on Tuesday, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.

“Firefighters and aircraft have been working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties,” NSW RFS said.

“Large air tankers have been used to drop retardant close to homes in an effort to slow the fire.”

The fire triggered an emergency warning on Tuesday, but early on Wednesday had been downgraded to advice level as conditions eased.

“Firefighters will be conducting backburning operations where local conditions allow today,” the RFS said.

“You will see an increase in smoke and flames while these operations are carried out.”

At 6am, all fires remain at Advice. 71 bush and grass fires continue to burn with more than 30 still to be contained. Crews will today be supported by aircraft and heavy machinery to slow the spread of fire and strengthen containment lines. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/U6PcDy4E8E — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 29, 2019

On Wednesday, Residents in Lake Cathie, Long Point, Bonny Hills, Kew, Kendall, Herons Creek and Bobs Creek were warned continue to monitor conditions.

Inspector Ben Shepherd said smoke haze over Newcastle, Sydney and the Illawarra was from “fires up towards the Port Macquarie region”.

“Most of the smoke is drifting down under very strong north-north-easterly winds,” he said.

“The winds are particularly strong and will continue throughout the afternoon so we are likely to see the smoke hanging around Sydney for some time.”

The RFS subsequently warned the smoke was expected to settle “and may continue for the next few days”.

NSW Health reminded people that children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions were most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

Fire warnings were in place on Wednesday morning for greater Hunter, greater Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Monaro alpine, Southern Ranges and Central Ranges fire areas.

Parts of the state’s north-east and south-east will also be under a high fire danger rating.

-with AAP