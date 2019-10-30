News State New South Wales One dead, one critical after hang-gliding accident
Updated:

One dead, one critical after hang-gliding accident

lennox head hang gliding dead
Rescue authorities at the scene of the tragedy on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook/ABC North Coast
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

One man is dead and another is fighting for life after falling from a hang-glider on the NSW north coast.

Paramedics were called to Pat Moreton Lookout at Lennox Head just after midday on Wednesday after reports the men had fallen from the hang glider before it crashed.

Bystanders managed to make their way to the injured men and began CPR. However one of the men – believed to be in a 67-year-old – died at the scene.

The other man, a 26-year-old tourist, has been winched out and airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

Local media are reporting the dead man was an experienced hang-gliding instructor. The other man, thought to be an Irish national, was his tandem partner.

“This was an extremely complex rescue for paramedics and emergency services due to the surrounding terrain and location of where the hang-glider crashed,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Powell said.

“We always do everything we can to try to get the best patient outcome, but unfortunately, in this instance there was nothing more we could do.

“It was an extremely tragic accident and understandably everyone involved is devastated.”

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating what caused the crash.

The Sports Aviation Federation of Australia is assisting police with their investigation and a report will be prepared for the NSW Coroner.

-with AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Anthony Albanese promises more protection for workers
Unions back Anthony Albanese’s call for portable entitlements for gig economy workers
darling downs
The inconvenient truth of Australia’s CO² emissions
tax cuts paid
The figures that point to the death of the wallet as we know it
Judith Lucy
Judith Lucy won’t kiss and tell about whether she wants to be the next Bachelorette
John Legend Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson cause a stir with G-rated Baby It’s Cold Outside
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston’s Friends news is better received than ‘ridiculous’ The Morning Show