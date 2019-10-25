Climate change protesters win fight to ease draconian bail conditions

A western Sydney professor has refused to rule out being arrested again in climate change protests after members of Extinction Rebellion had their bail conditions revoked by a magistrate.

Magistrate Erin Kennedy dispensed with the bail conditions – which the protesters argued were akin to those commonly given to organised criminals – for 27 members of the group in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Friday.

Professor Roy Tasker immediately said he would take part in future climate change protests and would have to consider whether he was willing to be arrested again.

Former Greens senator Scott Ludlam had his strict police bail conditions lifted a fortnight ago after being arrested during the Extinction Rebellion action in central Sydney.

Ludlam had been ordered not to go within 2.5 kilometres of Sydney Town Hall or attend further protests by the group after police raised concerns he would “endanger the safety of victims, individuals and the community”.

But deputy chief magistrate Jane Mottley threw out his restrictions on October 10 arguing the concerns could be appropriately addressed by unconditional bail.

-AAP