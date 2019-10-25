News State New South Wales Climate change protesters win fight to ease draconian bail conditions
Updated:

Climate change protesters win fight to ease draconian bail conditions

Police haul away a protester at an Extinction Rebellion protest. Photo: Extinction Rebellion/Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A western Sydney professor has refused to rule out being arrested again in climate change protests after members of Extinction Rebellion had their bail conditions revoked by a magistrate.

Magistrate Erin Kennedy dispensed with the bail conditions – which the protesters argued were akin to those commonly given to organised criminals – for 27 members of the group in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Friday.

Climate activist Prof Roy Tasker’s bail conditions were likened to those imposed on members of organised crime syndicates. Photo: Roy Tasker/Twitter

Professor Roy Tasker immediately said he would take part in future climate change protests and would have to consider whether he was willing to be arrested again.

Former Greens senator Scott Ludlam had his strict police bail conditions lifted a fortnight ago after being arrested during the Extinction Rebellion action in central Sydney.

Ludlam had been ordered not to go within 2.5 kilometres of Sydney Town Hall or attend further protests by the group after police raised concerns he would “endanger the safety of victims, individuals and the community”.

But deputy chief magistrate Jane Mottley threw out his restrictions on October 10 arguing the concerns could be appropriately addressed by unconditional bail.

-AAP

Trending Now

california-bushfires
Hundreds told to flee California wildfires as power is cut to 200,000 homes
china-games
China cheating scandal rocks orienteering at Military World Games
snake missing sydney
Sydney boa constrictor still on the loose
uluru climb close early
Hundreds of climbers begin Uluru ascent after three-hour wind delay
chinese dead essex truck
Chinese victims trapped in truck container for 12 hours – Belgian authorities
boris johnson election push
Boris pushes for election ‘by Christmas’ to break latest Brexit deadlock