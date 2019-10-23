News State New South Wales Traffic chaos north of Sydney after crash

Traffic chaos north of Sydney after crash

A road worker has been hit by a ute on the M1 in Sydney's north, causing major delays for motorists travelling into the city.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Drivers are being urged to avoid the M1 Pacific Motorway north of Sydney after a road worker was struck by a ute, with 11 kilometre traffic queues for drivers heading into the city.

The worker was hit at Berowra just after 3am on Wednesday forcing the closure of the motorway linking Sydney and the Central Coast.

Just before 7am the motorway was opened to southbound drivers, with cars being diverted onto the northbound lanes.

All northbound traffic was being diverted onto the Pacific Highway at the Windybanks Interchange.

Southbound traffic is queued for 11km, and northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway is banked back 5km.

“Motorists should allow plenty of extra time, expect delays, reduce speed and exercise caution,” the Transport Management Centre said in a statement.

“Anyone needing to travel between the Central Coast and Sydney, including HSC students, should consider catching a Central Coast & Newcastle Line train instead.”

-AAP

Trending Now

Garry Linnell: Blinded by romance, we lack vision for our brown country
Men who eat lots of dairy products at greater risk of prostate cancer: Study
star wars trailer
Rise of the Skywalker final trailer gives Star Wars fans a glimpse of the end of an era
minimum wage
Workers suffer ‘significant increase’ in stolen wages
Drivers should time when they fit up their tanks to make sure the pay the lowest prices.
Drivers slapped with unjustifiable fuel price hikes
World Heritage-listed Australian island named in Lonely Planet’s top 2020 travel spots