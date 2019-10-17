NSW Police investigating after two die in suspicious Tamworth house fire

Police are questioning a man after two people, including a child, died in a house fire in Tamworth in north-western NSW.

Emergency services were notified around 5:30am this morning after the home in suburb of Hillvue caught alight.

Police said two bodies were found inside the property while another woman and a seven-year-old child were taken to Tamworth Hospital after sustaining burns.

Firefighters said the bodies of an adult and a child were found inside the burnt house.

Neighbour Bernadette Wood said she saw the house engulfed in flames in the early hours.

“I woke up this morning to use the bathroom to use and realised their house was on fire,” Ms Wood said.

“Flames were coming out the front window — they were fairly big — and there’s obviously a bunch of gum trees out in this area.”

Ms Wood said by the time and her husband called the firefighters they were already en route.

She said she was fairly close to her neighbours and called them a “lovely family” she has known for years.

“It’s so sad … it’s a tragedy when your house is on fire, there’s nothing you can but stand there and watch,” she said.

She said her road was not connected to Tamworth’s water network and that the region was in drought.

Authorities have set up a crime scene at the property.

-ABC