News State New South Wales Emergency warning for western Sydney fire
Updated:

Emergency warning for western Sydney fire

penrith fire emergency
The Penrith fire was earlier declared under control. Photo: Nine Network
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Water-bombing aircraft are helping to battle an out-of-control bushfire near homes in western Sydney that has been upgraded to emergency level.

The blaze is around Fire Trail Road in Castlereagh, near Penrith, and is moving north-west towards Tickner Street and Richards Road, the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Friday afternoon.

The ABC is reporting that the fire is believed to have swept through gardens, but structures have reportedly not yet been affected.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said strong south-easterly winds could blow embers ahead of the fire, threatening homes before the main fire front hits.

“These may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front,” the RFS alert said.

People around Tickner Street, Devlin Road and Richards Road are advised to take shelter as the fire arrives.

The fire has been burning for much of Friday afternoon. It was earlier downgraded to a “watch and act alert” after a mid-afternoon cool change arrived in Sydney.

Text messages were sent to residents in Castlereagh and Londonderry after fresh winds sparked the fire up to renewed emergency levels shortly before 4pm.

-more to come

-with AAP

Trending Now

josh frydenberg anti semitism
Josh Frydenberg alarmed by rise in anti-Semitic bullies
malmsbury
Victorian youth detention centre in lockdown after guard bashing
spring rebellion 2019
Climate change activists plan week of disruptive capital city protests
whale-rescue
Whale calf freed from netting off Sydney first became entangled in southern Queensland
matildas
ABC strikes deal with FFA to become free-to-air home of football in Australia
banksy devolved parliament record
Banksy painting of chimps in parliament fetches record $18 million