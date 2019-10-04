Emergency warning for western Sydney fire

Water-bombing aircraft are helping to battle an out-of-control bushfire near homes in western Sydney that has been upgraded to emergency level.

The blaze is around Fire Trail Road in Castlereagh, near Penrith, and is moving north-west towards Tickner Street and Richards Road, the NSW Rural Fire Service said on Friday afternoon.

The ABC is reporting that the fire is believed to have swept through gardens, but structures have reportedly not yet been affected.

Emergency Warning: Fire Trail Rd, Castlereagh (Penrith).

An increase in fire activity & the fire is heading in a NW direction towards Tickner St. Residents in vicinity of Devlin St, Tickner St & Rickards Rd should shelter as the fire arrives. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/tRmLdgKYsi — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 4, 2019

The NSW Rural Fire Service said strong south-easterly winds could blow embers ahead of the fire, threatening homes before the main fire front hits.

“These may threaten your home earlier than the predicted main fire front,” the RFS alert said.

People around Tickner Street, Devlin Road and Richards Road are advised to take shelter as the fire arrives.

The fire has been burning for much of Friday afternoon. It was earlier downgraded to a “watch and act alert” after a mid-afternoon cool change arrived in Sydney.

Text messages were sent to residents in Castlereagh and Londonderry after fresh winds sparked the fire up to renewed emergency levels shortly before 4pm.

-more to come

-with AAP