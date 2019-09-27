Woman critical, 28 injured in NSW bus crash

A woman has suffered critical injuries while a 14-year-old boy is in a stable condition after a church bus crash in southern NSW.

Ambulance NSW were called to the accident, where they treated 28 patients, on Burley Griffin Way at Harden, northwest of Canberra, just before 8.30am on Friday.

Images posted on social media show the white coach had run off the road and into a nearby paddock.

Ambulance NSW said the bus was carrying adults and children aged between 10 and 14.

A woman, believed to be 65, is critical condition after suffering serious head injuries, while the 14-year-old boy is being treated for a broken leg. Both were airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

Twenty-six others on the bus were treated for minor injuries and have been transferred to Harden Hospital.

Ambulance NSW Superintendent Mark Gibbs said it was a “confronting” scene for paramedics.

“Turning up to a job like this is really difficult, often you don’t know what to expect, especially when children are involved,” he said.

The bus, which was operated by a MIA Coaches driver, was carrying children and adults from a church group.

“It was brand new bus — it left Griffith around 6am and the 53-year-old driver told me that he lost control as he went over a bridge,” CEO of MIA Coaches Owen Brown told ABC.

“I have been in the business for 35 years and we’ve never had something like this happen in some 25 years.”

“It’s really awful to hear that these children and their families were injured — we are doing all we can to assist police.”

The driver is at the scene assisting police, with a crime scene set up and the major Crash Task Force on its way.

– with AAP