A worker has died after being crushed by a shipping container at an industrial site at Sydney’s Port Botany.

In what ambulance officers described as a “traumatic scene”, the man, understood to be in his 50s, was discovered by fellow workers just after 10am on Wednesday.

The workers performed CPR on the man before paramedics arrived.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said the man was in cardiac arrest.

“But unfortunately he didn’t respond to treatment,” he said.

Another worker was transferred to hospital to be treated for shock and a chaplain has been called in to help affected staff.

“It was a traumatic scene, for all involved,” Inspector Hull said.

The death comes amid a spate of work-related deaths and serious injuries across Sydney.

Earlier this month a man was killed after his head became stuck in a piece of machinery in Sydney’s west.

It was one of three serious workplace incidents across the city on one day.

Last month 38-year-old Mohamad Riche fell five storeys down a long shaft at the development site near Penrith.

