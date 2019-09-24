Daughter arrested over two-decade-old alleged murder

Police have made a breakthrough in a Sydney cold case murder, arresting a woman for allegedly killing her mother nearly 18 years ago.

A 45-year-old woman is expected to be charged over the murder of Irene Jones, who was found dead in the kitchen of her home in Sydney’s south-west in 2001.

Police said they will allege the daughter had a financial motive to murder her mother and she inherited and sold the Lansvale home.

The body of Ms Jones, who was 56 at the time, was discovered by police officers responding to reports of a break and enter at a Lansvale home.

An autopsy found Ms Jones had been strangled and stabbed in the neck.

Police will allege her daughter staged the murder to look like a break and enter and went to a neighbour’s house, where she called emergency services.

Local police initially launched an investigation and her daughter was a suspect, but no one was ever charged over her killing.

In 2007, a NSW coroner referred the case to cold case investigators who re-opened the probe in 2017.

Detective Inspector Stewart Leggat from the Unsolved Homicide Squad said the 45-year-old mother of three was “stunned” when detectives arrived to arrest her in Bondi on Tuesday morning.

