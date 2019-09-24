News State New South Wales Daughter arrested over two-decade-old alleged murder
Updated:

Daughter arrested over two-decade-old alleged murder

irene jones murder
The woman (left) was arrested on Tuesday over the 2001 death of her mother, Irene Jones (right). Photos: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police have made a breakthrough in a Sydney cold case murder, arresting a woman for allegedly killing her mother nearly 18 years ago.

A 45-year-old woman is expected to be charged over the murder of Irene Jones, who was found dead in the kitchen of her home in Sydney’s south-west in 2001.

Police said they will allege the daughter had a financial motive to murder her mother and she inherited and sold the Lansvale home.

The body of Ms Jones, who was 56 at the time, was discovered by police officers responding to reports of a break and enter at a Lansvale home.

An autopsy found Ms Jones had been strangled and stabbed in the neck.

Police will allege her daughter staged the murder to look like a break and enter and went to a neighbour’s house, where she called emergency services.

Local police initially launched an investigation and her daughter was a suspect, but no one was ever charged over her killing.

In 2007, a NSW coroner referred the case to cold case investigators who re-opened the probe in 2017.

Detective Inspector Stewart Leggat from the Unsolved Homicide Squad said the 45-year-old mother of three was “stunned” when detectives arrived to arrest her in Bondi on Tuesday morning.

-ABC

Trending Now

Hannah Davis Tom Mitchell
Brownlow Medal 2019 red carpet best and worst dressed
Brian Huston with Prime Minster Scott Morrison and wife Jenny.
The shocking story of the pastor Scott Morrison considers a major influence
israel-folau-rugby-australia-sacking
Rugby league chiefs deny Israel Folau’s registration has been approved
Emilia Clarke
Emmys 2019: Best and worst dressed stars
scott morrison donald trump
Scott Morrison’s decision to spurn the UN climate summit for a Trump rally speaks volumes
The Big Stack: How the government hijacked the AAT