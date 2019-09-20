ICAC witness Patricia Siu caught phoning brother-in-law to hide evidence during bathroom break

Dramatic scenes are unfolding at an ICAC hearing in Sydney after a witness was caught trying to hide evidence during a bathroom break.

Patricia Siu had admitted to faking two $5000 donations to Labor at the direction of her boss, aspiring Labor candidate Jonathan Yee, before the public hearing adjourned for the day.

But the hearing was suddenly recalled and Ms Siu was accused by counsel assisting the inquiry of phoning her brother-in-law during a bathroom break and asking him to help her hide a folder of evidence from ICAC.

Ms Siu agreed and said she wanted to prevent her boss from getting into any more trouble.

She was ordered to hand over her phone and passwords.

There has been no explanation as to how the commission knew Ms Liu had made the call.

According to documents lodged to the inquiry, Ms Siu was one of five employees or former employees at the Emperor’s Garden restaurant in Sydney’s Chinatown who were under investigation by ICAC.

Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) records showed she made one $5000 donation to NSW Labor and one $5000 to Country Labor during a Chinese Friends for Labor dinner in 2015.

The AEC has told ICAC Ms Siu’s donation was a highly implausible amount for a restaurant worker, and was one of the key factors which lead to the corruption investigation.

