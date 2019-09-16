Swooping magpie causes fatal cycle crash

A 76-year-old man has died of head injuries after he was startled by a magpie and crashed his bicycle south of Sydney.

The man was riding a pushbike on an off-road path alongside Nicholson Park at Woonona, Wollongong, on Sunday morning when witnesses report he veered off to avoid a swooping magpie.

He collided with a fence post and was thrown to the ground, and suffered serious head injuries.

Locals performed CPR on him until an ambulance arrived.

He was then airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition and died in the evening.

Magpies usually breed between August and October, which means they are more likely to swoop humans in an attempt to protect their eggs or chicks.

Officers are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the NSW Coroner.

Earlier this month the Hills Shire Council in Sydney’s north east made the decision to shoot an “uncharacteristically territorial” magpie which had inflicted many injuries.

The bird was deemed a significant risk to public safety and one resident said it was responsible for giving him a heart attack during a swooping frenzy.

Officers are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the NSW Coroner.