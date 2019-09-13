Sydney woman punched, yacht torched

A Sydney woman has been assaulted and a luxury yacht set alight outside her home during an attempted extortion earlier this year.

NSW Police say the 48-year-old woman was first threatened by two men on July 11 when they came to her home in Hurstville and demanded money, before police were called.

A week later a $150,000 yacht parked out front of the Warwick Street home was set on fire and destroyed. Police say they found a knife nearby after the fire.

Then on July 23 a man attended the home and again demanded money from the woman, before punching her in the face.

Police say they believe the incidents are targeted and linked. They have established Strike Force Anfimov to investigate them.

Police on Friday released images of a man seen nearby at the time of the fire and assault, as well as CCTV images of a 2018-model white Mercedes sedan with a dark sunroof.

The man has been described as aged in his mid-20s, with a dark beard and tattoos on his neck and both hands. At the time of the assault, he was wearing dark glasses, a black and red facial covering with a pattern, and a dark coloured hooded-jumper.

Anyone with information about the attacks has been urged to contact police.