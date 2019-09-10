News State New South Wales Factory fire covers Sydney skyline in thick, black smoke
Updated:

Factory fire covers Sydney skyline in thick, black smoke

A large fire at a chemical factory in Moorebank, in Sydney's south-west, has sent thick smoke billowing into the air. ABC
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Smoke is billowing high in the air from a factory that is ablaze in Sydney’s south-west, with more than 120 firefighters sent to tackle the fire.

The chemical fire started just before 2pm on Tuesday at Baker and Co’s factory on Yulong Close in Moorebank.

The site is in an industrial area but close to homes and just metres from the M5 motorway. Fire authorities have evacuated about 200 people from surrounding buildings.

Transport for NSW said buses, including school transport, had been diverted from the area and might face delays of up to 25 minutes because of the fire. Other traffic delays are also expected.

“We do have some concerns that the smoke is blowing towards the Liverpool area and Liverpool Hospital,” a fire service spokesman told the ABC.

The fire is also within metres of homes, and much of the surrounding area has been evacuated.

NSW Fire and Rescue urged anyone who remained to stay inside with their windows closed.

At the factory, flames have broken through the roof and thick, black smoke is rising into the air. Explosions have also been reported.

Fire and Rescue NSW has sent more than 20 crews to the fire.

They had entered the building to determine the extent of the fire. No casualties have been reported.

Police and paramedics are also on the scene.

The fire service spokesman said the contents of the building were not yet known. Firefighters were cautious about entering the building, fearing the blaze might have structurally weakened it, he said.

“The fire appears also to involve an area underneath the building, a subfloor car park and it appears there is some involvement in that area as well,” he told the ABC.

“Hopefully, the fire will soon burn itself out in those areas and then we will be able to have a good look and have a look … It is all dependent on how strong the building is.”

On its website, Baker & Co describes itself as “an industry leader in sourcing and developing both staple and ground-breaking ingredients” for products in food and beverage, fragrances and cosmetics and the pharmaceutical industry.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Boris Johnson sends British MPs home until October 14
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Homes, lives spared in Sunshine Coast firestorm
Pauline Hanson
Welfare drug tests: Hanson attacks Lambie
John Setka labor expulsion
John Setka’s lawyers warn Labor to halt expulsion
elephant sri lanka trampled
Runaway elephant injures 18 at Sri Lanka pageant
british airways airfares pilots strike
Airfares soar by up to 2100% as British Airways grounds planes