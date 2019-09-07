News State New South Wales Search continues for missing NSW helicopter with several passengers on board
Winds of up to 125km/h hampered the search on Friday. Aerial searches continued on Saturday for the missing helicopter and any survivors. Photo: Twitter
A major search and rescue operation is underway after a helicopter, a Bell UK1 known as a “Huey” believed to be carrying five passengers, disappeared from radar off the NSW coast.

The privately owned Iroquois, a utility military helicopter first introduced in 1958, faded off the radar at Anna Bay, near Newcastle, about 6.30pm on Friday.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesman  said there were sightings of debris and oil in the water as the search for the aircraft resumed on Saturday.

But due to poor conditions nothing else had been spotted.

Up to three helicopters and the ASMA search and rescue jet are searching for the aircraft, together with NSW water police.

Emergency workers are still trying to confirm how many people were on board.

NSW police had said there were five people on the helicopter, but the maritime authority believes four people were on board.

Conditions were poor at the time the aircraft went missing with low visibility, high winds and dust in the air, the ASMA spokesman said.

