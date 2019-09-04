News State New South Wales Sydney’s The Booty Parlour gym at Balgowlah accidentally demolished after excavator slips
The fitness centre was left with a massive hole in its wall. Photo: Supplied
Paige Cockburn
A woman had to be rescued by firefighters on Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday after the gym she was in was demolished by mistake.

The Booty Parlour in Balgowlah was left with a massive hole in its wall and a sagging roof, after an excavator working on a neighbouring construction site slipped on a pile of rubble and crashed into it.

The woman inside the gym was not injured and no one was in the upstairs massage parlour at the time.

Police said the two-storey building on the corner of Sydney Road and Woodland Street is now “massively weakened”.

Engineers have assessed the gym and said it was shifting and cracking, and will need to be pulled down.

Sydney Road will be closed in both directions between Woodland and Condamine Streets for most of the day while the building is demolished, this time intentionally.

The Booty Parlour interior.
Inside the Booty Parlour gym before the damage. Photo: Supplied

The Booty Parlour’s owner Jessica Zukowski said it was a “super sad day” for her business but that it was a relief no one was injured.

“Our beautiful studio has been destroyed by the accident,” she wrote on Facebook.

“We’re so sad to say goodbye to this space.”

Ms Zukowski said she has lost around $200,000 worth of custom gym equipment as a result of the mishap.

Acting NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Dave Darcy said bringing down the building safely would be a major challenge.

“We know a closed Sydney Road will cause big problems during the morning peak for motorists and bus commuters but safety must be paramount,” he said.

It is hoped the site will be cleared in time for afternoon peak hour.

