A woman had to be rescued by firefighters on Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday after the gym she was in was demolished by mistake.

The Booty Parlour in Balgowlah was left with a massive hole in its wall and a sagging roof, after an excavator working on a neighbouring construction site slipped on a pile of rubble and crashed into it.

The woman inside the gym was not injured and no one was in the upstairs massage parlour at the time.

Police said the two-storey building on the corner of Sydney Road and Woodland Street is now “massively weakened”.

Engineers have assessed the gym and said it was shifting and cracking, and will need to be pulled down.

Sydney Road will be closed in both directions between Woodland and Condamine Streets for most of the day while the building is demolished, this time intentionally.