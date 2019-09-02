Dead woman found wrapped in plastic was never reported missing: Police

Homicide detectives say a woman whose body was wrapped in plastic and dumped in a creek near Lake Macquarie was never reported as missing.

The remains of 29-year-old Danielle Easey were found in Cockle Creek at Killingworth on Saturday.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out to try to find out how and when she died, but it is believed her body might have been dumped in the creek a long time ago.

Ms Easey lived in the suburb of Booragul with family, but had also been staying at multiple locations in the area.

Motorists found the body about 10.30am on Saturday as they drove through isolated bushland along Wakefield Road.

A crime scene was established at the creek and some roads were blocked off as emergency services scoured the area for clues to reveal what may have happened.

Police have not given any formal statement about the condition of Ms Easey’s body, but officers are treating the death as suspicious.

Wakefield Road remains closed between The Broadway and Rhondda Road as police investigators continue work at a crime scene near the closed West Wallsend Colliery where a body was found in Cockle Creek on Saturday morning. @newcastleherald pic.twitter.com/Dzqq7WzkAO — Max McKinney (@MaxMckinney) September 1, 2019

‘It’s absolutely disgusting’

Barnsley resident Ben Hay said the death had left many people in disbelief.

“I do think that people were shocked and fearful of things like this happening in the community,” he said.

“It’s very shocking to hear, I can only imagine what her family would be feeling right now, my thoughts and condolences go out to them.”

Another man, Roy Redfern, said many people were worried a killer could be on the run.

“It’s very sad and it just doesn’t seem right, the person who did this to her should be locked up forever,” he said.

Jodan Marlow lives near the crime scene and is the same age as the victim.

“It’s absolutely disgusting, once I heard about the incident on Saturday, I was mortified,” she said.

“It’s very scary, especially when you’ve got young kids.

“I’ve got two young boys of my own and I’d hate to see this ever happen again.”

A source close to the investigation said CCTV had been gathered from homes and businesses around the Barnsley area.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

-ABC