News State New South Wales Western Sydney mops up after ruptured water main unleashes a deluge

Western Sydney mops up after ruptured water main unleashes a deluge

Kingswood residents woke to find a spontaneous river flowing through their homes. Photo: Nine
Roger Franklin
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Water supply has been returned to thousands of properties and two hospitals as residents return home after a burst main sent a deluge of water down a residential western Sydney street.

A Kingswood street was flooded around 7.15am on Saturday, affecting up to 60 properties and forcing the evacuation of a small number of residents, a Sydney Water spokesman said on Saturday evening.

Several of the Bringelly Road properties have confirmed internal damage and some residents are still waiting for power to be safely restored before they return home, the spokesman said.

“Crews are diverting water to the affected area while isolation of the damaged main continues,” the spokesman said.

Sydney Water has also returned water supply to several thousand properties in the Kingswood area, including two local hospitals.
NSW Police and NSW Fire and Rescue remain on site to assist, and local diversions remain in place.

“It’s too early to tell how long repairs will take. However, some properties will remain without water for the duration of the repairs, but will receive alternate supply,” the spokesman said.

“Sydney Water sincerely apologises to affected customers and thanks them for their patience.”

While the cause of the burst water main remains unknown, periods of prolonged hot and dry weather have been known to cause pipe expansion and joint movement resulting in water main breaks and leaks, the organisation said.

-AAP

Trending Now

Elsa Hosk
Venice Film Festival 2019: Best and worst dressed red carpet stars
Satellites blown to smithereens: Trump reboots US Star Wars program
Superannuation cashflow
Follow the money: Why the cash flow is pouring into industry funds
Disney Plus piracy
Why the launch of Disney Plus could spark the return of internet piracy
Tax clock and money.
How to claim your share of the $1.65 billion Australians throw away at tax time
Toni Collette Merritt Wever
The best TV shows worth catching in September: Gore, gags and Gwyneth