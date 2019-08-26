Lindt Cafe sniper settles with NSW Police

NSW Police has settled a lawsuit brought by a sniper involved in the 2014 Lindt Cafe siege.

The chief sniper had alleged he and fellow officers were prevented from doing their jobs and the lives of cafe manager Tori Johnson and barrister Katrina Dawson could have been saved, News Corp Australia reported on Monday.

NSW Police say the former officer’s workers compensation claim covered a range of traumatising incidents dating back to 2005.

“Even though the parties agreed to monetary compensation this does not constitute an admission of liability by the state of NSW in respect of any claim or allegation of negligence made by the former officer,” a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

“As is typical with personal injury claims, the case settled on confidential terms on a no admissions basis.”

The civil action filed in April was set for a public hearing next year, according to News Corp.

The officer, who can only be identified as Sierra 3-1, alleged in a 30-page affidavit he had suffered psychological trauma as a result of the decisions taken by his superiors during the siege in December 2014 during which 17 people were taken hostage.

-AAP