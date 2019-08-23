Sydney public transport in meltdown after single train failure

Much of Sydney’s public transport network ground to a halt during peak hour on Friday morning, after a single train broke down at a CBD station, delaying up to 250,000 people.

Commuters were still facing lengthy delays well into the afternoon, as the train operator urged people to delay travel where possible – and allow plenty of extra time if they could not.

Anyone who needed to get to airports, exams or hospital appointments should contract Sydney Trains directly, the operator said.

Sydney Trains estimates up to 250,000 people use its network on a weekday – and Friday’s delays would have hit many of them.

The trouble began when a train on the T1 North Shore line was halted at Town Hall station about 5.20am on Friday because of a loose hatch.

The hatch had come loose near overhead wiring, requiring urgent repairs.

The subsequent delays spread quickly, triggering at least 16 cancellations and long waits for services at stations across Sydney’s rail network. Passengers were left stranded on halted trains and overcrowded platforms.

There were massive disruptions on the T1, T2, T3, T8 and T9 lines after electricity had to be cut for the repair work.

Outraged commuters were sent to wait for replacement buses – in queues that extended for several blocks at many stations, including Wynyard, Newtown and Rhodes.

Trains were also suspended from travelling between the CBD and North Sydney, and many commuters had to walk across the harbour bridge.

“How does one broke down train bring the whole transport to its knees. Thank you for such a wonderful start to our Fridays!” Twitter user Vin R posted.

“No trains running over the bridge right now, the announcer at Wynyard suggested we walk over the Harbour Bridge to North Sydney as the buses were too busy,” user Sam McCosh posted.

One passenger on Twitter said what should have been an 11-minute trip took 70 minutes.

Another told The Sydney Morning Herald that her train had ground to a halt nine stations out from the CBD.

At North Strathfield Station, a passenger fell while trying to cram aboard a full train.

Sydney Trains said investigations into the root cause of the faulty train were ongoing.



“It appears there was damage to the hatch, which may indicate the train hit an object before arriving at Town Hall station,” a spokesman said.

The operator initially said delays would clear by midday, after repairs were completed by 9am.

Sydney Trains boss Howard Collins told The Daily Telegraph the delays were made worse by “archaic” technology on the network.

“We had to send men and women down tunnels, to pull big switches, to open and close them, which takes hours … it is archaic,” he said.

“They (the switches) are from … the 1920s and 1930s, they are isolation switches which were probably put in when we first electrified.

“They are almost Frankenstein in their look, they do a great job, but as far as I’m concerned, the future for us … is a remote isolation switch where … services are disrupted for 15 minutes rather than three hours,” Mr Collins said.

Well into Friday afternoon, passengers still reported being stuck in stationary trains between stations, as delays on some lines ran into hours. On social media, some referred to themselves as “prisoners”.

Commuter Mick Bock was stuck on a train for nearly an hour before deciding to hop off.

“My trip from Lewisham to Central is usually 15 minutes but after 45 minutes the driver basically told us to get off at Newtown, as the delay was only getting worse,” he told the ABC.

“All the information I had said that the worse was to come.

“My boss is a good guy and is understanding, as this happens all the time.

“But obviously the first half of my day is a write-off and probably means staying back on Friday on my own time.”

Mr Collins apologised for the inconvenience.

“We’re diverting trains around the City Circle, we are providing trains over the [Harbour] bridge by reversing those trains at Wynyard … but it will be slow. I apologise to everybody who is involved.”

Since May, the $7.3 billion Sydney Metro has seen 30 incidents including train doors malfunctioning and delays caused by urgent mechanical repairs, track work and improperly working fire alarms and lifts.

